Man robbed of $7,000 worth of jewelry, credit cards after inviting men back to his home: police

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for three men in connection with a grand larceny that occurred in the vicinity of Wall Street and Front Street in late May.

The report came in during the early morning hours of Friday, May 31 when a 45-year-old man invited three other men into his residence. They had met at a bar earlier in the evening.

Once inside, the three men began to remove some of the victim's personal property before fleeing on foot to parts unknown, authorities said. The property includes jewelry and credit cards with an estimated value of $7,000. The victim was uninjured.

The men are described as being between the ages of 20 and 25, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.