Man pushed onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man was pushed onto train tracks at a Lower Manhattan subway station Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened at the Broadway-Lafayette Street subway station on the B/D/F line, in the NoHo neighborhood, just before 10:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The FDNY said one person had been transported to an area hospital.

Police said they have one person is in custody.

An officer sustained a wrist injury while placing the suspect under arrest, police said.

A video on the Citizen app showed police apparently holding a man down on the subway platform just after 10:30 a.m.

The MTA said around 10:25 a.m. that southbound B, D, F, and M trains are proceeding with delays after the NYPD responded to disruptive passengers at the station.

PIX11's Monica Morales was on the scene Thursday morning

