Man grabs teen, sexually abuses her at Manhattan baseball field

Posted 4:29 PM, August 1, 2019, by

MANHATTAN — A teen was sexually abused while at a Manhattan baseball field on Saturday, police said.

Police have asked for help identifying this man in connection to the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl at a Manhattan baseball field. (NYPD)

The 15-year-old victim had been skateboarding, officials said. She was taking a break at Ward’s Island baseball field 63 when a man grabbed her by the neck.

He pulled her toward a gate and sexually abused her, police said. The teen managed to free herself and get away from the man. She sustained a laceration to her leg.

Police have asked for help identifying he man. He’s believed to be in his 50s. The man is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen clean shaven and wearing tan shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.