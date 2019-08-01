Man grabs teen, sexually abuses her at Manhattan baseball field

MANHATTAN — A teen was sexually abused while at a Manhattan baseball field on Saturday, police said.

The 15-year-old victim had been skateboarding, officials said. She was taking a break at Ward’s Island baseball field 63 when a man grabbed her by the neck.

He pulled her toward a gate and sexually abused her, police said. The teen managed to free herself and get away from the man. She sustained a laceration to her leg.

Police have asked for help identifying he man. He’s believed to be in his 50s. The man is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen clean shaven and wearing tan shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).