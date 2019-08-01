Man claims he was attacked for wearing MAGA hat in Manhattan

Posted 1:48 PM, August 1, 2019, by and

NEW YORK — The owner of a New York art gallery claims he was assaulted by a group of people for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat Tuesday evening.

Jahangir Turan, 42, told police he was walking along Canal Street near Mercer Street around 6:50 p.m. when he was punched by a group of people in an unprovoked manner.

Turan claims the group of about 15 to 18 teens yelled “F*** Trump” and attacked him for being a supporter of Donald Trump. He suffered a swollen, damaged eye and injured body parts.

According to police, he refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.