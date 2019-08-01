Man claims he was attacked for wearing MAGA hat in Manhattan

NEW YORK — The owner of a New York art gallery claims he was assaulted by a group of people for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat Tuesday evening.

Jahangir Turan, 42, told police he was walking along Canal Street near Mercer Street around 6:50 p.m. when he was punched by a group of people in an unprovoked manner.

Turan claims the group of about 15 to 18 teens yelled “F*** Trump” and attacked him for being a supporter of Donald Trump. He suffered a swollen, damaged eye and injured body parts.

According to police, he refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.