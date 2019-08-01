Man arrested in connection with series of arson fires in NJ neighborhood

LINDEN, N.J. — Police have arrested a man who allegedly set a series of fires in a New Jersey neighborhood.

Marcus Wise of Roselle was taken into custody on arson, burglary and criminal mischief charges, authorities announced Thursday.

First responders responded to fires that broke out at a medical office building and an empty home in Linden on July 25, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight that same night, two additional fires were reported: a brush fire and a dumpster fire at a middle school.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

About an hour after the reported brush and dumpster fires, police responded to a report of a person throwing rocks through a glass door of a building and later found Wise at the scene.

He was taken into custody and was found in possession of a lighter, a piece of cardboard and a can of WD-40, authorities said.

Investigation led authorities to Wise, 30, and identified him as the person responsible for all fires, as well as a break-in on Roselle Street.

Anyone with information about these incidents is still being urged to contact Linden Police Department Detectives Matt Jones or Tim Hubert at 908-474-8537. 

