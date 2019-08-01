Man arrested for stealing money from donation boxes from Long Island church

PATCHOGUE, L.I. — A man was arrested breaking trespassing and stealing donations from a Long Island church, authorities said Thursday.

Bruce Roman, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday night after a Patchogue resident reported a trespasser on his property near Wilmarth Avenue and Perry Place, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police found Roman squatting in a boat with tools and a BB gun that had been stolen from the resident’s garage, cops said.

Upon questioning, Roman also admitted to breaking into eight donation boxes and stealing $100 dollars from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, along North Ocean Ave. on July 16th, according to police.

Roman faces two counts of third-degree burglary and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

