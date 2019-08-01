Hero traffic agent pulls people, dogs from burning Queens homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONA, Queens — Two NYPD traffic agents were out in Queens on Thursday when they saw thick billowing smoke and a bright orange blaze.

Traffic supervisor Milagros Soriano and another agent jumped into action then they heard dogs barking from inside the 99th Street home. They knocked on the door, but no one answered, so they kicked the door down.

"I am an animal lover so I was going to save the animals," Soriano said.

Their quick action got two dogs and two people out of the home.

Once they were back outside, they realized the fire was coming from the rear of the building next door. They sprang into action again and rescued two more dogs and another person.

Soriano has been on the job for 16 years. She said nothing like this has ever happened to her before.

"I just didn't even think twice," Soriano said. "I just went because I just thought about, you know, that could've been my family in there."