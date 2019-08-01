8 injured, 1 seriously, when school bus and car collide in Brooklyn: FDNY

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Eight people were injured when a school bus and car collided in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, the FDNY said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue T and Coyle Street in Marine Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Two people were transported to area hospitals, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Seven other people involved suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Ages of those injured are not currently known.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.