8 injured, 1 seriously, when school bus and car collide in Brooklyn: FDNY

Posted 10:17 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, August 1, 2019

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Eight people were injured when a school bus and car collided in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, the FDNY said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue T and Coyle Street in Marine Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

Two people were transported to area hospitals, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Seven other people involved suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Ages of those injured are not currently known.

