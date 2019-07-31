× Severe thunderstorms expected across parts of Manhattan, Staten Island, New Jersey

Strong thunderstorms are approaching the tri-state area again Wednesday, with damaging winds, torrential downpours and frequent lightning all possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the region through 9 p.m. tonight, with a flash flood watch issued for parts of New Jersey through late tonight as well.

Numerous thunderstorms have developed across the region, and the threat will continue through the evening hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of New York City until 3:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New York NY, Brooklyn NY, Manhattan NY until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Yh2GyxSLf5 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 31, 2019

Severe thunderstorm warnings also cover parts of New Jersey, including Asbury Park, until 3:15 p.m.

The main threat from these storms will be the potential of damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, plus frequent lightning and torrential downpours that will lead to localized flash flooding. Some hail will also be possible.

PIX11 has already received reports of pea size hail in Staten Island. Buoy reports in New York Harbor are reporting gusts 60-70 mph.

The storms should begin to weaken late in the evening, though showers may linger into the overnight hours.