Severe thunderstorms expected across parts of Manhattan, Staten Island, New Jersey

Posted 2:32 PM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, July 31, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: A woman walks along a rain soaked Manhattan street on May 5, 2017 in New York City. Heavy rain caused flooding and numerous road closures throughout the New York City metero area on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Strong thunderstorms are approaching the tri-state area again Wednesday, with damaging winds, torrential downpours and frequent lightning all possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the region through 9 p.m. tonight, with a flash flood watch issued for parts of New Jersey through late tonight as well.

Numerous thunderstorms have developed across the region, and the threat will continue through the evening hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of New York City until 3:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings also cover parts of New Jersey, including Asbury Park, until 3:15 p.m.

The main threat from these storms will be the potential of damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, plus frequent lightning and torrential downpours that will lead to localized flash flooding. Some hail will also be possible.

PIX11 has already received reports of pea size hail in Staten Island. Buoy reports in New York Harbor are reporting gusts 60-70 mph.

The storms should begin to weaken late in the evening, though showers may linger into the overnight hours.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.