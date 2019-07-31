Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ trailer drops featuring De Niro, Pacino and Pesci

The first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” dropped Wednesday, days after it was announced that the film will premiere at Opening Night of the 57th New York Film Festival.

The film, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, is based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses,” an organized crime story following the life of a hitman and his relationship with influential people of the time, including Jimmy Hoffa.

The three actors are known for their prolific gangster portrayals in landmark mob movies: among them, Pacino and De Niro in “The Godfather Part II”, and De Niro and Pesci in Scorsese’s “Goodfellas”. All three are academy award winners.

The movie will premiere at the festival on September 27 before it launches publicly on Netflix and in select theaters.

Past Opening Night features include “The Favourite”, “Gone Girl”, “Captain Phillips”, and “Good Night, and Good Luck”, among others.

From the trailer:

“Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

The film features characters played by De Niro, 75, and Pacino, 79, at different ages that span decades. “The Irishman” has gotten industry attention for its use of complex digital de-aging.

Theatrical and streaming releases dates for “The Irishman” are not yet known.