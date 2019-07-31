Protected bike lane coming to Central Park West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A judge ruled Wednesday the Department of Transportation can continue to build a protected bike lane on Central Park West.

Earlier this month, Community Board 7 voted to build the protected bike lane that ultimately results in the loss of approximately 400 parking spots on the east side of the street.

But the condo board of 25 Central Park West filed a lawsuit Tuesday in an attempt to halt the construction.

The plaintiffs claim the city did not perform the proper environmental review. They also noted the city's push for bicycle ridership "favors a tiny minority of citizens by handing over vast swathes of the City’s public space."

One of the petitioners in the lawsuit told PIX11 News she is handicapped and has a service dog. She is worried that a protected bike lane will make it hard for her to exit a vehicle safely near 25 Central Park West.

In 2019 alone, 18 cyclists have died on New York City streets. Community Board 7 asked the Department of Transportation to look at a protected bike lane on Central Park West after a cyclist was killed in 2018.

"They had done a study that showed how much fewer accidents and injuries there would be when there is a protected bike lane," CB7 Chair Roberta Semer said.

In a victory for the DOT, the judge ruled the bike lane construction can go on while the lawsuit moves through the legal system.

“With so many lives being lost this year on our roadways, and with the broad support of the community, we are confident that we will ultimately prevail in our efforts to build this much-needed protected bike lane," DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said.