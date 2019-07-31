Police seeking men who robbed woman while wearing NYCHA uniforms

MANHATTAN — Two men are sought in connection with stealing $2,500 after entering the home of a woman in Lower Manhattan Wednesday, police said.

Police received a call around 2 p.m. about two men dressed in NYCHA uniforms and wearing sunglasses.

The woman says one of the men knocked on her door. When she answered, he said he was there to check the gas and she let him in. He checked her stove then asked to use the restroom.

Once she gave him directions, he went into the restroom and emerged with a black firearm. A second man then entered with a similar firearm and said “give me the money.”

The men taped the victim’s hands and feet with duct tape, stole $2,500 from her bag as well as a pair of sneakers. The woman was not injured. The suspects fled in unknown directions.

One of the suspects is 5-feet-10-inches and heavy set, while the other is 5-feet-6-inches and about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.