Multiple people struck in Sunrise Highway crash on Long Island: reports

LINDENHURST, L.I. — Multiple people were reportedly hit by a vehicle on a Long Island highway early Wednesday, local outlets say.

Police confirmed a motor vehicle accident involving several pedestrians occurred on the Sunrise Highway, near Straight Path, in Lindenhurst early Wednesday, but had no further details.

Several pedestrians were struck by a vehicle around 4 a.m., News 12 Long Island reported.

AIR 11 was over the area Wednesday morning, where a car with a smashed windshield could be seen parked on the highway with one open, while authorities were apparently on the scene investigating.

Authorities said Sunrise Highway is closed in both directions in the Lindenhurst are while the investigation continues.