Midday with Muller: Latest on kids struck in LI crash, bill proposed to make cop-dousing a felony

Posted 1:21 PM, July 31, 2019, by

COP DRENCHING LATEST: Lawmakers are fighting to make similar incidents a felony after officers are doused with water across the city. Plus, the latest on a crash involving three boys hit while walking on Sunrise Highway on Long Island. Watch Midday with Midday with Muller now.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.