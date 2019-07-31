Man sought in gunpoint robberies of livery drivers in the Bronx: police

The BRONX — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed two livery drivers at gunpoint in the Bronx.

Authorities responded to two reports of robberies within the same week. On July 22, a 61-year-old livery driver picked up the unidentified man in the vicinity of Fulton Avenue and East 169th Street around noon, according to police.

The man then allegedly pulled out a firearm, demanding the driver’s property. The driver complied and exited the vehicle and the attacker then allegedly fled with the driver’s black 2011 Ford Escape, police said.

Four days later, another livery driver picked up the unknown man in the vicinity of Bruckner Boulevard and Fteley Avenue around 4:20 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The attacker then allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the driver’s property once they arrived at the attackers destination near the Fulton Avenue and East 172nd Street.

The victim complied and the attacker fled towards Saint Paul’s Place and Washington Avenue with $200, police said.

The NYPD have released the above surveillance footage of the man they are looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).