Man charged with using sword to murder 74-year-old mother, leaving her body in garbage can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill — A man has been charged in the stabbing death of his 74-year-old mother in Park Ridge, PIX11 sister station WGN reported.

David Krystyniak, 47, is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge, police announced Wednesday.

A police officer and a social worker discovered the body of Judith Krystyniak at the home she shared with her son in the 1900 block of South Courtland Avenue on Monday. Police said they were driving in the area at about 7:30 a.m. when they noticed debris in the driveway of the home that looked out of place. They knocked on the door, and there was no answer.

They returned to the home at about noon, and David came out of the house to speak with them. The police officer asked if they could see his mother, and David invited them into the home. After making multiple attempts to find the mother in the home, the officer and social worker eventually discovered her body in a large garbage can.

Police believe Judith Krystyniak was killed sometime Sunday night. She died of multiple stab wounds to the chest, which they believe were made with a two-foot sword recovered at the scene.

Police were uncertain as to the motive in the case.

David Krystyniak’s next court date is Aug. 14.