Judge sides with Murphy, dismisses Norcross’ tax credit suit

TRENTON — A New Jersey judge sided with Gov. Phil Murphy and dismissed the lawsuit brought by a political powerbroker challenging a task force investigating business tax credits.

Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson issued her ruling Wednesday after about seven hours of arguments.

George Norcross is executive chairman of insurance brokerage Conner Strong & Buckelew and chairs the Cooper University Health systems board. An influential Democratic fundraiser and former Camden County party chairman, he sued Murphy over the task force the governor set up in January to look into the Economic Development Authority.

Norcross argued the task force was illegal, wasn’t conducting a “bona fide” investigation and was unfairly targeting Norcross.

But Jacobson said she looked to a 2017 state auditor’s report that raised concerns over business tax credits as key context.