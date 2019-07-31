Elevator project will begin Saturday in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — Accessibility is a priority for riders and the MTA.

But when an elevator or escalator project comes to a station, plans must be made.

Work will begin August 3rd at an entrance that is served by elevators along the A line at 181st Street. Train service will continue and other entrances will be open.

Neighbors have asked the MTA to provide shuttle buses.

The MTA said a funding source would have to be identified.

“Fortunately subway service at the station will not be affected as we work to install three new elevators as quickly as possible with 14-hour work days,” the transit statement reported.

Local buses will provide service and another entrance is three blocks away.

Four replacement elevator projects will be happening in Washington Heights. They are scheduled to take a year.