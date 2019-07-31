Audience at Democratic presidential debate interrupts with a message: ‘fire Pantaleo’

Activists who want justice for Eric Garner five years after he died during a confrontation with the NYPD took the fight to the Democratic presidential debate.

“Fire Pantaleo,” people cheered from the audience as, first Mayor Bill de Blasio and then Sen. Cory Booker, spoke.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo is accused of using a fatal chokehold on Garner. He’s still employed by the NYPD.

De Blasio has not said whether he believes Pantaleo should lose his job, though he’s said he felt “it was an injustice of the highest order,” that the U.S. Justice Department decided not to pursue federal charges against Officer Pantaleo

“I’m not going to venture personal opinions,” de Blasio said earlier in July. “When you’re the steward of the entire city this is not about personal opinions.”

Booker, as a Senator from New Jersey, would have no role in determining Pantaleo’s employment. It’s not clear why audience members interrupted his opening remarks.

“To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you,” he tweeted. “That’s how change is made.”

To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you. That's how change is made. #DemDebate https://t.co/zix0UzmZFa — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 1, 2019

Video of the chokehold death galvanized the nation.

Garner is heard on bystander video crying out “I can’t breathe” at least 11 times before he falls unconscious. He later died.

Garner’s mother has said she hopes NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill will “do the right thing” and fire Pantaleo.

A New York state grand jury had also refused to indict the officer on criminal charges.