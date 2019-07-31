ACS announces partnership providing therapy dogs for foster kids

Posted 12:59 AM, July 31, 2019

 

NEW YORK — NYC Administration for Children’s Services publicly announced a new partnership with The Good Dog Foundation Thursday.

The program, which began as a pilot in November, will allow foster children to interact with therapy dogs to reduce stress and provide support. Dogs and their handlers will visit the Nicholas Scoppetta Children’s Center twice a month with a team of about a dozen canines.

PIX11 News spoke to ACS Deputy Commissioner Julie Farber and The Good Dog Foundation President Rachel McPherson (alongside Jedi and Little Bit!) about the collaboration, what makes an effective therapy dog, and what the program hopes to accomplish in the months ahead.

