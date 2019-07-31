1 killed when vehicle collides with construction truck in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A vehicle collided with a construction truck in Brooklyn, killing a passenger, police said.

Police said two men were inside a red minivan when the vehicle rear-ended the unoccupied construction truck along Georgia and Atlantic avenues in East New York around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The passenger was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity was not immediately released.

The drive of the minivan, 31, was taken into custody with charges pending, police said.