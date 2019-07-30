‘The Lion King’ becomes Disney’s fourth billion-dollar film of 2019. It won’t be the last

“The Lion King” is the latest Disney film to cross the $1 billion at the global box office.

The Walt Disney Studio announced that the photo-realistic remake of the 1994 animated classic will hit $1 billion dollar at the worldwide box office on Tuesday, the 19th day of its release.

Three other Disney productions have made $1 billion at the global box office this year: “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and Disney’s live action remake of “Aladdin.” “Endgame” made that much in its opening weekend alone back in April.

This makes “The Lion King” Disney’s fourth billion-dollar film of 2019, but it likely won’t be the last.

Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” which was released in June, hovers at around $920 million and could cross the $1 billion mark in the coming weeks. Disney also has two big films premiering at the end of year with “Frozen 2” in November and the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” in December.

“The Lion King’s” box office achievement follows Disney’s announcement on Sunday that its movies this year have raked in an industry record $7.67 billion at the worldwide, breaking their own record of $7.61 billion in 2016.

The last time Disney had four films cross the billion-dollar mark in one year was in 2016. Disney had two billion-dollar movies in 2017 (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and the live-action “Beauty and the Beast”) and three in 2018 (“Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Incredibles 2”).