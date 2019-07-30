Sign of the times on the subway exhibit opens at Grand Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Information is essential as commuters move around the region.

Signs have evolved in the century of mass transit around New York City from a time when separate companies controlled separate lines.

An exhibit has opened at New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex at Grand Central that focus on “Changing times, Changing signs” in the transit system.

It looks at the history of the system over the past 115 years as told through the methods of communication.

Pictures, maps, letters and signs from MTA archives are on display at the free exhibit near the station master’s office at Grand Central.

More information on the free exhibit is available here.