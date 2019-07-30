Dump truck strikes NJ state troopers, multiple pedestrians on NJ highway: police

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Multiple people, including two New Jersey State Police officers, were injured when a dump truck crashed into a separate accident investigation scene on a New Jersey highway Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:22 a.m. in West Orange, on the eastbound side of Interstate 280 highway that runs across the state, the state police said in a Tweet.

Both state troopers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, according to authorities. NJSP said there were no serious injuries reported by pedestrians involved.

All lanes are closed on the eastbound side of I-280, due to the investigation, and motorists should expect delays, police said.

Earlier Tuesday, a State Police spokesperson told PIX11 one of the troopers injured was alert and conscious after the crash.

