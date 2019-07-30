NJ congressman will push silent alarm mandate to protect schools from mass shooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) plans to introduce "Alyssa's Act" in the House of Representatives, which would mandate silent alarms in all federally-funded schools nationwide. Currently, only 27 percent of schools have an alarm system that quietly alerts police to an active shooter.

Alyssa's Act is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, who was 14 years old when she was among those killed in Parkland, Florida when a shooter opened fire inside Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, murdering 17 people.

“We are here today to honor Alyssa and turn her memory, and the pain her family and friends carry every day, into action," said Gottheimer, "we are taking concrete steps to help further protect our children."

Holding pictures of their late daughter, Alyssa's parents traveled to Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey to pledge their support for the bill.

"If a jewelry store is being robbed, a silent panic alarm notifies law enforcement. Are there any more valuable jewels than our kids and teachers?" asked Ilan Alhadeff, Alyssa's father.

Alyssa's Act would also increase funding for school resource officers.

Earlier this year, New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy signed a similar law requiring silent alarms in all New Jersey schools.

Congressman Gottheimer said he is currently looking for someone to sponsor the bill in the U.S. Senate.