Nissan develops near rear door alert system for vehicles

NEW YORK — Last Friday, twin babies died after their father left them in the back seat of his vehicle for more than eight hours.

Last year alone, there were 52 child deaths related to vehicular heat stroke in the United States.

Now, engineers at Nissan are working on technology that may help reduce the number of deaths related to heat stroke in vehicles.

Elsa Foley, a mother and program manager at Nissan, tells PIX11 about a rear-door alert system.

If you open and close your rear door before your trip, the vehicle will set a reminder to check your back seats. If you miss the message and walk away, the vehicle should start honking.