Mourners gather at vigil for woman fatally struck while riding bike in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Mourners gathered at a vigil Tuesday for a 30-year-old woman fatally struck as she rode a bike in Brooklyn.

Em Samolewicz was the 18th cyclist fatally struck in the city this year; that's eight more than in all of 2018. She swerved to avoid a parked car's open door on Monday morning and was struck by a truck driving in the same direction, police said.

The deadly incident comes just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $58 million plan in response to the rash of cyclist deaths in recent months.

Mourners at the vigil read out the names of the cyclists fatally struck this year.

Another cyclist was killed back in January just a few blocks from where Samolewicz was struck.