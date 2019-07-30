Motorcyclist killed in collision with car on Long Island Expressway in Queens: police

QUEENS — A motorcyclist was killed Monday night after being struck by a car on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, police said.

Authorities said the accident happened around 11:18 p.m., as both vehicles were driving westbound on the highway, near 168th Street in Queens.

When a 27-year-old man driving a Nissan moved from the far-left lane of the highway across to the right lane, he struck the motorcycle, which resulted in both vehicles crashing into the guard rail, police said.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan, who suffered minor injuries, is in custody Tuesday for driving with a suspended license, authorities said.

Both vehicles were still on the scene when PIX11 arrived early Tuesday.

The investigation is on going.