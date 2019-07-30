Melinda Katz remains ‘confident’ in Queens DA primary as race goes to court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — The votes are in, and the Board of Elections have certified Queens Borough President Melinda Katz the winner by 60 votes.

Despite declaring victory, Katz's fight isn't over as opponent Tiffany Cabán is taking the matter to court, continuing with a legal challenge to get invalidated ballots counted.

When asked about Wednesday's court date, Katz said she remains confident in the Board of Elections count and is working to move forward. "Every valid vote has been counted."

The board certified the results following a manual recount of more than 90,000 votes that ended last week, a month after the June 25 primary. The primary winner is expected to win the general election in November.

Moving forward, Katz hopes to tackle problems Queens residents are facing, including the criminal justice reform and gun violence.