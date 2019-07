Queens — A 67-year-old man died after a wall collapsed and fell on him in Queens on Tuesday, police said.

Jose Martins, a New Jersey man, was found unconscious at 190 Beach 67th Street around 2:15 p.m., officials said. He was rushed by emergency medical services to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe a wall inside the partially constructed building collapsed.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.