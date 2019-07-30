Heat advisories issued across NY, NJ for Tuesday

Just over a week after our first heat wave of the year, the potentially dangerous hot weather is back Tuesday.

With temperatures expected to reach into the mid-90s by midday Tuesday, The National Weather Service has issued a a heat advisory for much of the tri-state area. The heat advisories are in effect starting at 10 a.m., and expiring at 9 p.m.

Heat indexes across the area could range between 95 and 100 degrees Tuesday.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, with very warm and humid air settling in over the region. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, and mid-90s in the suburbs. The humidity will combine to make it feel more like 95 to 99 degrees. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 84 degrees.

Officials in New York City and Newark, among other area cities, have warned residents to take caution and stay cool Tuesday.

In New York, heat advisories are in effect for all five city boroughs, as well as much of Long Island and suburbs north of the city, including Westchester and Rockland counties.

In New Jersey, the heat advisory is in effect for the following counties: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; and Western Union.

