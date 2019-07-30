From doorman to dealmaker: Harlem man changes the face of entrepreneurship across uptown Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan — A young businessman is investing his time and money in small businesses across uptown Manhattan.

John Henry went from being a doorman to being a dealmaker after starting an on-demand dry cleaning business when he was just 18 years old.

Now, he’s working with his partners at Harlem Capital Partners, a New York-based minority-owned capital firm that is on a mission to change the face of entrepreneurship. He also invests in start-up companies through his non-profit incubator, Co-Found Harlem.

Henry also hosts a show on Viceland called “Hustle,” which is Executive Produced by Marcus Samuelson and Alicia Keys.

For clips and trailers for “Hustle,” click here.