Beat the heat: Tips to stay cool, safe during extreme summer temps

From doorman to dealmaker: Harlem man changes the face of entrepreneurship across uptown Manhattan

Posted 3:05 PM, July 30, 2019, by and

HARLEM, Manhattan — A young businessman is investing his time and money in small businesses across uptown Manhattan.

John Henry went from being a doorman to being a dealmaker after starting an on-demand dry cleaning business when he was just 18 years old.

Now, he’s working with his partners at Harlem Capital Partners, a New York-based minority-owned capital firm that is on a mission to change the face of entrepreneurship. He also invests in start-up companies through his non-profit incubator, Co-Found Harlem.

Henry also hosts a show on Viceland called “Hustle,” which is Executive Produced by Marcus Samuelson and Alicia Keys.

For clips and trailers for “Hustle,” click here. 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.