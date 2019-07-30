Florida toddler found dead in daycare van

A 2-year-old boy was found dead Monday inside a daycare van in Oakland Park, Florida, authorities said.

The boy had been transported in the van to Ceressa’s Enrichment and Empowerment Academy at some point Monday, Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said.

The Sheriff’s Office does not know what time the boy arrived at the daycare, or what happened between then and the time he was found deceased inside the van.

The sheriff’s office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews were called at around 3:20 p.m., CNN affiliate WSVN reported. With temperatures in the low 90s, authorities said heat may have been the cause of death, according to the affiliate.

The sheriff’s office is interviewing employees and investigating the incident, Concepcion said, adding it’s too soon to say if any charges will be made.

If heat is confirmed as the cause of death, it will be the 24th time a child has died in a hot vehicle in the United States this year, according to NoHeatStroke.org and the safety organization Kids and Cars, and the seventh time this month.

Twin 1-year-old babies died in New York Friday after they were left in a car of eight hours. The children’s father has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminal negligent homicide.