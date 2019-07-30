East Harlem grandma has been dealing with ‘waterfall’ in her closet for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An East Harlem grandma said she's been dealing with a broken pipe and a broken complaint system for months.

Hattie Washington told the New York City Housing Authority about the flooding at her home in the the Dewitt Clinton houses, but said nothing has been done.

"The water comes out of the closet and we can’t find out where and when it comes out it rushes,” complained Washington.

Son-in law-Emmanuel Cruz told her to reach out to PIX11 for some help.

“It’s been a heat wave this summer and to constantly be humped over cleaning up gallons of water that you really can't attest to where it's from — even if it's not a health hazard, it's a hassle," Cruz said.

Washington says she worries most about her 3-year-old grandson who lives with her in her apartment.

She showed PIX11 her MyNYCHA app. It shows a closet ticket for the problem.

“Why is it closed? They never came to do anything," Washington said.

Last week, NYCHA's federal monitor released a scathing report noting, in part, that there's "no correlation between closing work orders and completing the repair of the problem.”

A NYCHA spokesperson tells pix11, “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”Also, NYCHA has been investigating a leak issue affecting the G and H lines at 1760 Lexington Ave. Staff notified residents on July 26 that plumbers are scheduled to visit impacted homes to evaluate repair needs on July 30. Once the leak has been addressed, staff will schedule subsequent necessary repairs, such as plastering and painting. Residents experiencing any issues in their apartment should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

