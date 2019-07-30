Death of man found behind Brooklyn Home Depot ruled a homicide: police

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — The death of a man who was found behind a Brooklyn Home Depot Sunday afternoon has been deemed a homicide, police said.

Authorities responded to the Home Depot along Cropsey Avenue in Gravesend shortly before 1 p.m. and found a 26-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, bleeding from his head.

The victim, who sustained a laceration to his head and a puncture wound to his left shoulder, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.