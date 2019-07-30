Beat the heat: Tips to stay cool, safe during extreme summer temps

Death of man found behind Brooklyn Home Depot ruled a homicide: police

Posted 12:52 PM, July 30, 2019, by

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — The death of a man who was found behind a Brooklyn Home Depot Sunday afternoon has been deemed a homicide, police said.

Authorities responded to the Home Depot along Cropsey Avenue in Gravesend shortly before 1 p.m. and found a 26-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, bleeding from his head.

The victim, who sustained a laceration to his head and a puncture wound to his left shoulder, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.