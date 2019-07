EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A crane partially collapsed at NYCHA’s Riis Houses on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, an FDNY spokesperson said.

There is a temporary evacuation order for families, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera said.

The FDR was closed in both directions around East 6th Street, officials said. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.