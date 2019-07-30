Beat the heat: Tips to stay cool, safe during extreme summer temps

Cause of death revealed for woman who died in Rikers cell after she couldn’t pay $500 bail

Posted 7:20 PM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24PM, July 30, 2019

NEW YORK — The cause of death for a a 27-year-old woman who died in a Rikers Island jail cell was revealed on Tuesday.

Layleen Cubilette-Polanco

Layleen Cubilette-Polanco died from natural causes, according to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson. She suffered from a medical condition that gave her seizures.

“Genetic testing on this decedent showed a biological mutation in the CANNA1H gene which is the likely cause of her epilepsy; variants in this gene are associated with seizures,” Sampson said.

After Cubilette-Polanco’s June 7 death, activists wanted to know why she ended up at Rikers jail for misdemeanor assault and drug possession charges and why was she left alone despite a medical condition that gave her seizures.

Her bail had been set at $500 following her April arrest, but she could not afford that, her family said.

Family members suspect inadequate care could have contributed to Cubilette-Polanco’s death, David Shanies, a lawyer representing the family, previously said.

