Cash stolen from church donation boxes on Long Island: police

Posted 7:55 AM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57AM, July 30, 2019

NORTH PATCHOGUE, L.I. — Suffolk County Police are looking for the person, or people, that broke and stole cash from multiple donation boxes in a Long Island church, authorities said Tuesday.

According to police, eight donation boxes were broken into at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, in North Patchogue, around 3 p.m. on July 16

The person or persons stole around $100 in cash from the donation boxes, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

 

