One dead, two injured after flames break out in Queens apartment: officials

ELMHURST, Queens — One person is dead and another two sustained injuries when a fire broke out in a Queens apartment early Monday, fire officials said.

The FDNY said the call came in around 3 a.m. for flames inside an apartment building on Elmhurst Avenue, near Elbertson Street, in Elmhurst.

The fatal victim was initially transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition but has since succumbed to their injuries, police said Monday morning.

A second victim remains at the hospital in critical condition and a third person suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

The fire was officially under control around 3:50 a.m., according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and authorities are still on the scene and investigating.