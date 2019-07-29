Paterson Police Department asking residents to join the force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. — The Paterson police department is looking for new recruits and they’re turning to those who know the city best: the residents.

“We do believe that Patersonians should be part of the solution, creating those tools of trust,” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said at a press conference outside Paterson Police traffic garage Monday.

Mayor Sayegh along with top police department brass gave details of aggressive recruitment efforts currently underway in the state’s third largest city that aims to build a positive police force.

The media campaign includes Internet postings on Facebook, Instagram and city websites as well as advertisements on digital billboards around the city.

In the wake of an FBI probe that resulted in the arrests of more than a half dozen officers in the department, the city of Paterson is now looking to rebound. From hiring a law enforcement consulting firm to a plan on purchasing 150 body cameras, city officials are focusing on strengthening the force while mobilizing the community.