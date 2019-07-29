Man survives being shot in the back of the head in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, Bronx — Police are looking for man that allegedly shot another man in the back of the head in the Bronx Sunday night, police said.

The 34-year-old victim was walking down East Tremont Avenue, near Saint Raymond Avenue in the Westchester Square neighborhood, around 9:50 p.m. when he got into a dispute with an unknown man, according to police.

Authorities said the unidentified man then shot the victim in the back of the head before fleeing the scene.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he remains critical condition Monday, police said.

The man being sought is described as being in his 20s with an athletic build and a goatee, and last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, a black Adidas T-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

The NYPD have released the above surveillance footage of the man they are looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).