SUFFOLK COUNTY — A woman is dead after a van struck her and a man in an AutoZone driveway in North Babylon, dragging the woman several blocks.

The hit-and-run occurred this afternoon as the van hit them in the driveway at Commack Road and Route 231. The driver and van have been located.

The man has been taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

A source tells PIX11 that the driver is connected to AutoZone.

Suffolk County Police are investigating.