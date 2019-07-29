Dueling meteor showers will light up the skies Monday night

Two meteor showers will peak Monday night, according to the American Meteor Society

The Southern delta Aquariids, which are active now through August 23, will bring about 16 meteors across the sky per hour.

The alpha Capricornids, which are active through August 15 will bring about five meteors per hour.

With both meteor showers in full force Monday, people could see up to 21 meteors per hour.

The Perseids are also active right now, running from July 17 to Aug. 26, but are not expected to peak until the night of Aug. 12.