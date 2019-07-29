Dad drowns while trying to rescue 11-year-old son at NJ beach

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — A dad drowned Monday morning at an Atlantic City beach while rescuing his 11-year-old son, officials said.

The boy was able to make it to the shoreline, police said.

Former police officer Jim Glorioso Jr. was at the beach and grabbed a boogie board when he saw the dad struggling in the water. He entered the water to rescue the dad, officials said. Glorioso found the dad after he had gone under water and attempted to pull him on the boogie board.

The beach patrol chief and firefighters reached the men and helped them both to shore.

Firefighters performed CPR on the unresponsive dad, officials said. The man was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he died.

The boy was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

The father’s name has not yet been released.