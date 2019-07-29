Cyclist fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Brooklyn: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Police are on the scene after man riding a bike was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Brooklyn Monday morning, becoming the 18th cyclist killed this year, eight more than all of 2018.

According to a police spokesperson, the 30-year-old cyclist was riding northbound on 3rd Avenue, near 35th Street in the Sunset Park neighborhood, when he swerved to avoid a parked car’s open door. When he swerved into the road, he was struck by a truck driving in the same direction, the spokesperson said.

Speaking on deadly incident Monday, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said there are no bike lanes in the area, and that the cyclist was first hit by the car door swinging open, which knocked him into the street, and into the path of the oncoming truck.

Authorities said the cyclist was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

The deadly incident comes just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an aggressive $58 million plan in response to a rash of cyclist deaths in recent months.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.