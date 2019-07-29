Cuomo signs bump stock ban, extends background check waiting period for firearm purchases

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law Monday closing statutory loopholes to prohibit the ownership or sale of bump stocks, devices attached to semiautomatic weapons that essentially make them automatic.

Cuomo also signed legislation that establishes an up to 30-day waiting period for individuals who are not immediately approved to purchase a firearm through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

His office says the legislation “builds on New York’s strongest in the nation gun laws”.

“For too long gun violence has plagued communities across our nation and while the federal government turns a blind eye, New York continues leading the way forward to protect our families and our children,” Governor Cuomo said.

“By signing these measures into law we are strengthening our nation-leading gun laws – banning devices whose sole purpose is to create the most bloodshed in the shortest timeframe and providing law enforcement the tools they need to stop firearms from falling into dangerous hands.”

In December 2018, the U.S. Justice Department decided federal prohibitions against automatic weapons also included bump stocks.