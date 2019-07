Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — In this digital age, it's crucial for youth to know the many opportunities STEM related fields have. The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem is doing just that in a fun and educational way.

The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem recently unveiled a brand new Disney Center of Innovation which gives kids access to state of the art technology.

For more information, visit the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem's website and click here for the volunteer application.