NEW YORK — After a somewhat cooler week, the summer heat is back in the tri-state area.

Most of the region is under a heat advisory until 9 p.m with heat index values in the mid 90s expected.

A heat advisory has been issued for Tuesday for much of the area. Heat index values in the mid 90s are expected. Get heat safety tips at: https://t.co/tEnQ047zW7 pic.twitter.com/9WlhnBE4dS — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 29, 2019

The areas affected included all of New York City, parts of Long Island, Connecticut and Northern New Jersey.

Temperatures went above 90 today and we'll be under a Heat Advisory all day tomorrow — keep cool, keep hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Check in on your neighbors, especially seniors and anyone with a medical condition. Head to https://t.co/B0DWoVpTzh for more. pic.twitter.com/pSkEbarvU5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 29, 2019

The Mayor is warning people to check in on neighbors, especially seniors and anyone with a medical condition.