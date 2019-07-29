Adorable photos of ‘Mustache Puppy’ from foster-based dog rescue go viral

It’s not hard to see why the team at Hearts & Bones Rescue called this puppy Salvador Dolly.

She looks like she has a handlebar mustache. The pup, her 10 siblings and their mother were rescued toward the end of July. They were found as strays.

The whole family is now at a foster home in Dallas. The puppies are only 5 weeks old right now and are still nursing.

But ‘Mustache Puppy’ and her family will be looking for foster and forever homes in New York during the last week of August. Apply to foster or adopt at heartsandbonesrescue.com.

Hearts & Bones Rescue works with teams in Dallas and New York City. They rescue the majority of their Dogs in the Dallas area, foster them there for a few weeks to make sure they’re healthy and then transport them to New York so they pups can find their forever homes.

Check out some adorable pictures of the family below: