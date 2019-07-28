Thousands gather to celebrate past, present and future of Harlem as a historic neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Thousands gathered at US Grant National Memorial Park Sunday to celebrate the past, present and future of Harlem as a historic neighborhood.

Over the next month, there will be more than 100 events and 2 million attendees, all celebrating everything that Harlem has to offer.

“Our history over the last 100 years is on display in Harlem Week with 111 events over 31 days,” Voza Rivers, Harlem Week’s executive producer, told PIX11 News.

From 15-year-old Ace Williams on trumpet to more established artists, Sunday was a tribute to all kinds of music, political messages and food, including the award-winning best sweet potato pie in New York City from Sweet Chef bakery.

“It is from the heart, it is made with love” Jackie Diakite, the executive chef of Sweet Chef bakery, said.

There was also the best jerk chicken from Uncle Oscar’s Island Cuisine of Brooklyn, which one New Jersey resident traveled hours to taste.

“It’s got the longest line. That’s how I choose,” Keyport resident Naimih Pitts said.

For so many others, it was a great day in Harlem just to celebrate a positive vibe and bring Harlem’s diverse community together.

“Harlem is one of the greatest milestones of New York,” Steven Hammond, a Harlem native, told PIX11 News. “It’s just people."